Jan. 1, 2022
Ruby J. Wilson, 92 of Buffalo, passed away at Park View Care Center in Buffalo on Jan. 1, 2022. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Ertl Funeral Home in Watkins. Interment will follow the visitation and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield.
Ruby Jean (Justi) (Walker) Wilson, the daughter of Loren and Mary (Bennett) Justi, was born Feb. 21, 1929, in Pierce, Iowa and was raised in Iowa along with her six siblings.
Ruby married Bill Walker on July 14, 1949, and together they raised their sons, Mark and Frank, in Eden Valley. Bill passed away March 22, 1992. Ruby married Ralph Wilson on Feb. 15, 1993, and they resided in Edgeley, North Dakota for a number of years before returning to Minnesota. Ralph passed away Feb. 25, 2010.
Gardening was a favorite pastime of Ruby’s. She loved growing produce and flowers and readily shared her knowledge with anyone interested in learning. Ruby had a soft spot for birds and squirrels, making sure both were fed throughout the seasons. Her care and patience paid off as she was able to coax one of the squirrels to eat peanuts right out of her hand.
Caring for others was important to Ruby and she loved cooking and knitting for others. Her family and friends were fortunate recipients of her afghans. Ruby cherished visiting with others whether they were family, friends, or strangers, and could strike up a conversation anywhere. She will be greatly missed.
Ruby is survived by her sons, Mark (Judy) Walker of Richmond, and Frank Walker of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Herbie Walker, Armando Walker, Rick (Jayme) Walker, Russ (Lauren) Walker and Riley (Courtney) Walker; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Mason, Madison, Wade, William, and Savanna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Bill Walker and Ralph Wilson; and her six brothers and sisters.
