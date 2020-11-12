Nov. 9, 2020
Rueben "Ike" Joseph Friedmann, 66, died Nov. 9, 2020, in St. Cloud. A private family gathering was Saturday.
Rueben was born June 10, 1954, to Victor and Auralia (Finneman) Friedmann, in Eden Valley. He was baptized Assumption Church in Eden Valley at and later baptized again by a pastor friend in St. Cloud in March of 2016. Rueben was united in marriage to Rita Kay Murphy in 1977 for five years. They were blessed with one son, Travis John Friedmann, ("Ike 3" as Rueben called him) on Sept. 13, 1980.
Rueben worked various small jobs for years before his medical conditions worsened and he was no longer able to work. He enjoyed spending his time playing cards, fishing, playing dice, watching football and baseball. He enjoyed going camping with his son. Rueben was well known for his sense of humor and laughter. He enjoyed playing softball for many years in leagues in Eden Valley, and around Minnesota and Wisconsin.
He is survived by his son, Travis Friedmann of Moorhead; brother, Norbert (Patricia) Friedmann of Sauk Rapids; sisters Rosella (Richard) Boyer of Litchfield, and Ernadine (Marlin) Totz of St. Augusta; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother John Friedmann; and sisters Irene Lemke and Loraine Klein.