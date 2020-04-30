April 28, 2020
Russell K. Rickeman, 92, of Hutchinson, Minnesota passed away peacefully with family in his presence Tuesday, April 28, at his home in Hutchinson. A memorial service and interment are planned for a later date.
Russell Kent Rickeman was born March 19, 1928, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Carl and Ruth (Loek) Rickeman. Russell was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Class of 1946.
Russell entered the United States Army in the spring of 1954. He received an Honorable Discharge in the spring of 1956 and achieved the rank of Specialist.
On May 16, 1958, Russell was united in marriage to Doris Sutter in the Parsonage of the Evangelical United Methodist Church by Rev. J.E. Kottke. This marriage was blessed with four children, Scott, Pamela, John, and Michelle. Russell and Doris resided in Hutchinson and shared 61 years of marriage.
Russell lived on the family farm all his life where he was a dairy farmer until retiring in 1991. After retiring, Russell continued living on the family farm and began gardening.
Russell was an active and longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. He was an usher, Sunday school teacher, and served on several boards. He also served on the Farmers Elevator Board, A.S.C. Board, Corn Growers Board, and enjoyed being a N.K. Seed Dealer for over 40 years.
Some of Russell’s greatest enjoyments included family vacations at the lake, farming, and attending children and grandchildren’s school and sport activities. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, wood working, and attending farmers markets. Russell was a jack of all trade and made many different things for family members. One of his favorite creations was toy barns for his grandchildren and he also donated them to Dairy Conventions and Habitat for Humanity for silent auctions. Russell cherished the time spent with his family and friends.
Russell is survived by his wife Doris Rickeman of Hutchinson; children, Scott Rickeman and his wife Jackie (Howe) of Hutchinson, Pamela Goldschmidt of Hutchinson, John Rickeman and his wife Donna (Jahnke) of Darwin, Michelle Shufelt and her husband Jeff, of Hutchinson;12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Marlin Rickeman and his wife Ruth, of New York; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Sutter and his wife Janice, of Hutchinson, Richard Sutter and his wife Suzanne, of Big Lake, Larry Sutter and his wife Ruth of Litchfield; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Carl Rickeman; brother, Roger Rickeman and his wife Florine, and Carly Rickeman and his wife Elaine; sister Carolyn Miklas and her husband Warren; and sister-in-law Judy Whitcomb and her husband Fred.
