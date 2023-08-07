Aug. 1, 2023
Russell “Russ” Duane Barrick, 76, of Hutchinson passed away Aug. 1 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral was Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Emalee Smith who sang “On Eagle’s Wings” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” Congregational hymn was “Amazing Grace.” Casket bearers were Ryan Barrick, Joel Barrick, Steve Smith, Andy Smith, Jason Lindstrand and Craig Lindstrand.
He was born April 3, 1947, in Fosston, the son of Veryl and Emma (Walmo) Barrick. Russ was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education at McLeod County country grade school, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School, class of 1965.
On July 29, 1967, he was united in marriage to Teresa “Teri” Wright at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with four sons, Richard, Brian, Travis and Brice. Russ and Teri resided in Gaylord, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 56 years of marriage.
Russ was employed at CS McCrossen doing road construction. In 1975, he went to work for Crystal Farms in Gaylord as a truck driver, delivering eggs to the Twin Cities, having as many as 21 stops a day. In 1984, Russ began driving truck for Structural Specialties Inc., and in 2000, Russ purchased the company from his brother. He retired in January 2020. Russ was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
After Russ retired, he and Teri wintered in McAllen, Texas, until 2020. He loved his hunting land, where he spent the summers fixing and farming the land. Russ enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was planning an Elk trip to Idaho for this upcoming fall. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Russ is survived by his wife, Teresa Barrick of Hutchinson; sons, Richard Barrick and his significant other, Danielle Skare of Hutchinson, Brian Barrick of Hutchinson, Travis Barrick and his wife, Kristin of Hutchinson, Brice Barrick and his wife Antonia of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Emma Barrick, Tate Barrick, Tara Roehrs, Kale Barrick, Lillian Barrick, Evelyn Barrick, Weston Barrick; great-grandson, Beckham Roehrs; sister, Beverly Smith of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Aggie Barrick of Norwood Young America, Rose Barrick of Litchfield; dog, Rusty; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Veryl and Emma Barrick; brothers, Louie Barrick, Ralph and his wife, Lorain, James Barrick, Charles Barrick and his wife, Geri, Wallace Barrick; sisters, Marlys Lindgren and her husband, Henry; brother-in-law, Charles Smith; and nephews, Danny Barrick, Jerry Barrick, James Barrick, Jr., John Lindgren and Kenneth Smith.
