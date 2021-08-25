Aug. 22, 2021
Russell Joseph Zajicek, 62, after many months of struggle with health issues, passed away peacefully at home in Georgetown, Kentucky, Aug. 22, in the loving company of Lorie, his spouse of sixteen years, and his beloved dogs, Fletcher and Whitman. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday Aug. 26, at Bluegrass United Church of Christ, Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. at Bluegrass UCC on the same day. Graveside service will immediately follow at Georgetown Cemetery, Georgetown, Kentucky.
Russ was born Christmas Day, 1958, in Glencoe. Graduating from Glencoe Senior High School in 1977, he went on to earn a BA in physical education and health from Bemidji State University. He also later obtained a teaching certification for adaptive physical education. Russ was very involved in his high school athletics team - the Glencoe Eagles. He was team manager for both football and basketball.
His first teaching job was at Hutchinson High School in Minnesota -- 10th grade physical education and health. There he also coached junior high softball, volleyball and basketball. Russ went on to teach in additional public-school districts, charter schools, and private catholic schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and served as Athletic Director at O Day Aki Charter School (Minnesota) and Holy Family Catholic School (Wisconsin).
Russ was a hard worker. In addition to teaching, he also worked for a beverage distributor while living in Minnesota and as a marketing sales manager for numerous print and online publications in Wisconsin. The best thing he loved about these jobs was meeting new people. He was always very hands-on with his clients.
Russ was a self-described sports fanatic! Whether it was playing racquetball or golf with his buddies, or watching his favorite football teams on TV, bowl of chili in hand, Russ loved the excitement of competition. He appreciated how sports contribute to the building of character and dedication of its players and coaches. Russ also had his fair share of opinions about players and teams, often offering commentary such as “this is the biggest play in the HISTORY of the game!” He shared his love of sports with Lorie, patiently teaching her the rules of football.
Growing out of his love for sports, Russ became an experienced and talented sports official for such sports as girl’s fast-pitch softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball both in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A member of the Minnesota State High School League and Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, Russ was kept very busy on the court and on the field.
Among his other interests Russ especially loved to travel with Lorie. There were three things they always did when traveling: search for logo golf balls from courses they’d come across for his growing golf ball collection, visit university or pro football stadiums and athletic facilities, and buy a new, beautiful day lily to plant in the garden upon returning home.
Russ took great joy caring for that garden and his lawn! He loved to mow, especially when he got his riding lawnmower upon his move to Kentucky. And Russ loved his dogs! Depending on the mood he was in, and especially how much “the boys” were barking, he called them his heroes or those cows, but he always loved their companionship!
Russ was a man of faith, born and raised a Roman Catholic, and there will be a Memorial Mass in Minnesota at a date to be determined. But Russ also appreciated worshipping with Lorie at First Congregational Church while they lived in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and at Bluegrass UCC, when they moved to Kentucky.
Surviving Russ are his wife Lorie; his mother Laurina Zajicek; brothers, Keith (Deb), Craig and Todd (Jenni); as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death was his father Joseph (Joe) Zajicek; and sister-in-law Rhonda Zajicek.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to support research to find a cure for myotonic dystrophy or to help fund improvements to the softball fields at Hutchinson High School, where Russ first taught and coached.