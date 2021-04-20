Dec. 10, 2020
Russell Paul Wagner, 61, of Rockford, passed away Dec. 10, from complications of COPD. A graveside service with military honors for Russell P. Wager will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Lakeview Cemetery.
He was born Aug. 7, 1959 in Minneapolis, to Ray and Carol (Young) Wagner.
He was a welder for many years. He joined the Army National Guard at the age of seventeen and retired after twenty-one years. He was stationed out of Litchfield. Go Red Bulls!
Russell enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, camping, collecting Coke-A-Cola items and helping people.
He is survived by his daughter Jessica Corey of Rockford; special friends, Sandra Corey-Mosher (Fred) of Buffalo; his parents Ray and Carol Wagner of Dassel; sisters, Catherine (Joe) Krouth; Peggy (Randy) Holm; brothers, Ray (Val) Wagner Jr., and Ralph Wagner; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife Debra Lee Wagner April 11, 1998; and his grandparents.
The Peterson Chapel, Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at thepetersonchapel.com