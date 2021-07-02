June 29, 2021
Ruth C. Fink, 84, of Dassel, formerly Hopkins, passed away Tuesday, June 29, at Cokato Manor Community in Cokato. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 16, at the United Methodist Church in Litchfield. Interment will precede the memorial service at 10:00 a.m., Friday at Lake Auburn Moravian Cemetery in Victoria. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Litchfield United Methodist Church Foundation or Cokato Charitable Trust. The Rev. Bill Kerr officiating. Organist is Deb Larson. Congregational hymns are “Holy, Holy, Holy,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.”
Ruth Clara Fink was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Winfred, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Walter and Belle (Westphall) Frohmader. Ruth was baptized as an infant Oct. 25, 1936, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth both at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She received her education in Howard, South Dakota, and was a graduate of the Howard High School Class of 1954. Ruth continued her education at the College of Medical Technology of Minneapolis, and Minneapolis General Hospital Nursing School.
On Jan. 16, 1960, Ruth was united in marriage to John Edward Fink at Excelsior Methodist Church in Excelsior. This marriage was blessed with one son Tony. Ruth and John resided in Hopkins, and later made their home at Lake Washington in Dassel, in 2001. They shared 61 years of marriage.
Ruth was employed as an administrator at Best Buy in St. Louis Park. She retired in 2005. Ruth was an active member of the United Methodist Church in both Hopkins and Litchfield, where she was also involved in the District United Methodist Women Organization. She was also a member of the Lioness Club in Hopkins.
Ruth enjoyed knitting and reading. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. Ruth was known for her spunky personality.
On Nov. 23, 2016, Ruth became a member of Cokato Manor Community. She passed away there Tuesday, June 29, at the age of 84 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Ruth is survived by her husband John “Jack” Fink of Dassel; son Tony Fink and his wife Joleen, of Pine Island; grandchildren, Betsy Fink, David Fink, Ben (Hannah) Fink, and Joe Fink; great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Everett, and Clara; many other relatives and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Belle Frohmader; and siblings, Jeanette (Bud) Stevens, Clinton Frohmader, Margarite (Roy) Howland, and Robert (Viola) Frohmader.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.