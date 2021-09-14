Sept. 12, 2021
Ruth F. Latzig, 80, of Lester Prairie passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia with The Rev. Joshua Arndt as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to service. Interment in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Lester Prairie. Casket bearers are Brandon Fiecke, Matt Conklin, Jadon Lanske, Kyle Asche, Ryan Asche, Jon Dammann, Duncan Cameron, and Dave Snegosky. Honorary casket bearers are Tracy Asche, Jodi Lanska, Krystal Conklin, Kaylea Asche, and Jena Lanska.
Ruth loved the many, small blessings in this life. Her years were spent as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Ruth was talented in ceramics. She started and ran a ceramic business for 20+ years. Ruth also enjoyed cooking, baking, journaling, doing puzzles and collecting tea pots, of which she had over 100. She loved Scripture, Johnny Cash songs and weekends away, hunting and fishing with her husband. Ruth loved her pets and had fond memories of playing with them on the farm, growing up in Mayer. She had great admiration for her husband and brothers, whom she credited for having a great impact on her life. Ruth was giving and kind and a faithful friend. She attempted to always do what was right and had no regrets. Ruth’s faith and love of family and friends brought her great joy and contentment. Her sweet and gentle spirit will be dearly missed.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Virgil; son Brian; parents Paul and Flora Boettcher; brother Merlyn Boettcher; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Marvin (Lyla) Latzig, Allen (Cordella) Latzig, Erland Latzig.
Ruth is survived by her loving family, children, Deb (Milan) Yurek of Hutchinson, Pam (Steve) Fiecke of Winsted; grandchildren Tracy (Ryan) Asche, Jodi Lanska, Jason (Hiromi) Fiecke, Ryan Fiecke, Brandon (Ashley) Fiecke, Krystal (Matt) Conklin; great-grandchildren Kyle, Kaylea, Jadon, Jena, Katie, Joshua, Benjamin, Gracie, Korbin, Izzie, Gannon, James, Owen, Charlie, Jade; great-great-grandson Grayson; brother Rev Loren (Norma) Boettcher of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; sisters-in-law Florence Boettcher of Mayer, Dorothy Latzig of Winsted; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com