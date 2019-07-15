July 9, 2019
Ruth Augusta Emilia (Dammann) Schmidt Kruschke, 92, of Glencoe, formerly of Lester Prairie, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, at Good Samaritan Society in Arlington. Funeral service was Monday, July 15, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment at Glencoe City Cemetery in Glencoe. Officiating was the Rev. Jon Niebuhr. Organist was Jan Heins. Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Honorary casket bearers were Jerry Scharmer, Michael Ayllon and Sean Barry. Casket bearers were Phillip Scharmer, Nicholas Scharmer, Dustin Runke, James Nelson, Robert Mundt and Kaden Thomas.
Ruth Augusta Emilia (Dammann) Schmidt Kruschke was born Jan. 14, 1927, in Hamburg. She was the daughter of Herbert and Clara (Machemehl) Dammann. Ruth was baptized as an infant Jan. 30, 1927, and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth April 6, 1941, both by the Rev. H. J. Boumann at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. Her confirmation verse was Matthew 7:13-14. She received her education in Glencoe, graduating with Glencoe High School Class of 1945.
On April 13, 1947, Ruth was united in marriage to Herman George Schmidt by the Rev. Louis Wohlfeil at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. Ruth and Herman made their home in Glencoe. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Diane and Terry. Ruth and Herman shared more than 28 years of marriage until Herman passed away Jan. 15, 1976. On Feb. 3, 1978, Ruth was united in marriage to Ruben Kruschke by the Rev. Layton Lemke at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Ruth and Ruben made their home on the Kruschke family farm until 2000, when they moved to Glencoe. They shared almost 38 years of marriage until Ruben passed away Feb. 2, 2016. In 2017, Ruth made her home at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Ruth worked at Telex in Glencoe, retiring in 1978. She also had various part-time jobs through the years. Ruth was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe and a former member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie.
Ruth enjoyed decorating, flowers, fishing and traveling with Ruben. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family and always put them first.
Blessed be her memory.
Ruth is survived by her children, Diane Scharmer and her husband, Jerry, of Buffalo Lake and Terry Schmidt and his wife, Jane, of Pine River; grandchildren, Kari Runke and her special friend Rob Mundt, Stephanie Scharmer and her special friend James Nelson, Phillip Scharmer and his wife Linette, Anjela Ayllon and her husband Michael and Riana Barry and her husband Sean; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; Ruben’s children, Diane Rifkin and her husband, Tom, of Bloomington and Julie Schweitzer and her husband, Mark, of Tucson, Arizona; Ruben’s grandchildren, Kali Schweitzer and Adam Schweitzer;
sisters, Betty Oelfke of Arlington and Muriel Zeiroth and her husband, Loren, of Waconia; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Clara Dammann; first husband Herman Schmidt; second husband Ruben Kruschke; brothers, Harold Dammann and his wife Agnes and Loren Dammann; sister Verona Bussmann and her husband Art; and brother-in-law Harold Oelfke.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.