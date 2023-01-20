Jan. 12, 2023
Ruth Ann Lade, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids. Funeral service was Thursday, Jan. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Greg Tobison, organist was John Wheeler. Congregational hymns were, "Amazing Grace", "In The Garden", "How Great Thou Art" and "On Eagle's Wings". Casket bearers were her grandchildren, Aaron Owczarzak, Jennifer Owczarzak, Zachary Giese, Madison Cobler, Alexis Giese, Danica Giese.
Ruth Ann Lade was born on Nov. 11, 1942, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Lyman and Florence (Bohn) Gjermundson. Ruth was baptized as an infant on Nov. 29, 1942, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth in May, 1956. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1960.
On Feb. 11, 1961, Ruth was united in marriage to her best friend, Larry Lade at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Dawn and Denise. Ruth and Larry made their home in Hutchinson where they shared 45 years of marriage until Larry passed away on May 13, 2006.
Ruth was self-employed and owned several businesses. She was marked as one of the first female realtors in Hutchinson. Ruth was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Ruth enjoyed bowling, playing cards with friends and family, spending time with her grandchildren, going to baseball stadiums, watching the Twins and Vikings play, and spoiling her dog, Oreo.
Ruth passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, at the age of 80 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Dawn Owczarzak of Decatur, Alabama, Denise Giese and her husband, Bill of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Aaron (Reba) Owczarzak, Jennifer Owczarzak, Zachary (Carly) Giese, Madison (Chris) Cobler, Alexis Giese, and Danica Giese; great granddaughter, Emersyn, and two on the way; special A.F.S daughter, Eliete "Li" Lopes/Silva and her husband, J.R of Campinas, Brazil; special friend/honorary daughter, Karen Pachan and her husband, Rick of Hutchinson; beloved companion and best friend, dog Oreo; many other relatives and friends.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents, Lyman and Florence Gjermundson; special aunt, Hazel Bohn; father and mother-in-law, August and Mabel Lade.
