Nov. 10, 2020
Ruth M. Ljungren, 90, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, Nov. 14, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the West Cemetery in Sebeka at a later date. The Rev. Brian Nehring and the Rev. Steve Olcott officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was Rev. Brian Nehring performing "On Eagle's Wings." Eulogist was Mark Ljungren. Reader was Wendy Ljungren. Congregational hymns were "Amazing Grace," "Almighty Fortress," and "Children of the Heavenly Father." Urn bearers were Alex Ljungren, Zach Ljungren, Melanie McGraw, Ciaran Mulkern and James Mulkern.
Ruth Martinora Ljungren was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the Rev. Claes Daniel and Signe Mathilda (Carlson) Mattson. Ruth was baptized as an infant at the Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth in Burdick, Kansas. Her school years were spent in Bergland, Ontario and Burdick, Kansas. In school, Ruth played and taught piano and organ to make money. She went to Bethany College in Kansas and graduated with a teaching degree from Bemidji State Teachers College in 1952. She taught elementary school in Walker, Thief River Falls and Alexandria.
While Ruth's parents were in Sebeka, they encouraged her to date the pharmacist son of one of the church members. On Dec. 27, 1959, Ruth was united in marriage to Donald Ljungren at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria. As was typical of the time, Ruth gave up teaching when she married Don to have children. This marriage was blessed with two children, Wendy and Mark. Ruth and Don resided in White Bear Lake and then Cambridge. After the kids graduated, Ruth returned to teach pre-school at Cambridge Lutheran. After Don retired from pharmacy, they became snowbirds in Sun City, Arizona, near their daughter Wendy. Throughout her life, Ruth was an avid volunteer and an active member of the Lutheran churches. Due to health issues, Ruth and Don moved into an assisted living facility in Hutchinson in 2012 to be near son Mark's family. They shared 60 years of marriage.
Ruth enjoyed traveling, walking, music and, in retirement, golfing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Ruth is survived by her husband Donald Ljungren of Hutchinson; children, Wendy Ljungren-Mulkern of Kentwood, Michigan, and Mark Ljungren and his wife Robin of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Alexander (Clarissa) Ljungren, Zachary (Rebecca) Ljungren, Melanie (Reid) McGraw, Ciaran Mulkern and James Mulkern; great-grandchildren, Maxton Ljungren, Oaklyn McGraw and Hadley McGraw; brother Paul Mattson and his wife DeLores of Lakeville; and many other relatives and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Claes and Signe Mattson; brother the Rev. Richard and his wife Anna Mattson; and son-in-law Terence Mulkern.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.