Feb. 27, 2021
Ruth Mattison passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield, where she lived. She was 91 years old. A virtual service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Please contact Dan Mattison (imdmattison@gmail.com (507-381-0547) by email or mobile phone if you wish to join.
Ruth was born Aug. 10, 1929, near Belle Plaine, Iowa., to Lafe and Edna McElroy. She spent much of her childhood busily working with her parents on their small family farm. She helped her mother care for the vegetable garden, prepare canned goods, do household chores, and look after the chickens, geese, pigs, and goats they raised. She was 14 years old when her brother Art was deployed during World War II and, in his absence, she assumed the roles of tractor driver and chauffeur for her parents, who didn’t drive.
There was more to life than work, of course, and one of her favorite pastimes was fishing for Bullheads and Carp in the Iowa River.
Ruth was educated through the 8th grade in a small country school, where she won awards for her excellent penmanship. She dated John Mattison after meeting him at a dance they were both attending, and April 9, 1950, Ruth and John were married. Together they raised three children: Jeanne, Jim, and Jerry. Ruth was introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses at an early age when a friend of her parents would visit and play phonograph records of Joseph Rutherford’s Bible sermons. Much later in life, Ruth became more thoroughly acquainted with Jehovah’s Witnesses through a home Bible study program, and Feb. 6, 1965, she was baptized along with her husband, John. Together, they served Jehovah faithfully until John passed away February of 2003. Ruth remained a loyal friend and servant of Jehovah God until her death.
Ruth was always concerned about healthy eating and drinking and for decades she diligently consumed a plethora of vitamins and supplements in her quest to stay well. She also did her best to ensure that her dear husband John had equally healthy eating and drinking habits. As far as Ruth was concerned, coffee drinking was an unhealthy habit, so she kept a watchful eye on his consumption. John, ever eager to avoid disagreements over his beloved black beverage, was always finding innovative ways to ensure that Ruth had no cause for concern. For example, Pat Furth noticed that after John rode along with him in the ministry, his paper coffee cup would always be left behind in Pat’s vehicle. Pat often wondered why a friend would leave things behind for him to dispose of. Then, his wife, Amanda, insightfully pointed out that John was intentionally leaving his cup behind so Ruth wouldn’t suspect that, once again, he had been drinking coffee without her approved consent.
She is survived by three children, Jeanne (Jim) Schweikert of Litchfield, Jim (Jean) Mattison of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jerry (Karen) Mattison of Worthington. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Lafe and Edna McElroy; her brother Arthur McElroy; and her husband John Mattison
