Nov. 24, 2021
Ruth J. Wangen, wife of Curtis, 72, of Stewart, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Unity Campus in Fridley. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery at a later date. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Cindy Maiers. Choir was Mark Maiers, Steve Krenik, Molly Markgraf, Ruth Wagner and Carol Maiers. Congregational hymns were, "On Eagle's Wings", "Prayer of St. Francis", "Amazing Grace", "Song Of Farewell" and "Let There Be Peace On Earth". Honorary casket bearers were Madison Anderson, Pandora Anderson, Griffin Anderson and Finn Wangen. Casket bearers were, Dan King, Rob Fuchsteiner, Justin Good, Gabriel Randall, Leon Krebsbach, Alex Haugen, Jeff Krebsbach and Clay Wangen
Ruth Josepha (Krebsbach) Wangen was born in Osage, Iowa on Nov. 10, 1949, daughter of John and Madeline (Hommez) Krebsbach. Ruth was baptized and received her First Communion at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa and later confirmed into her Catholic Faith at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, Minnesota. Ruth attended Visitation Catholic School in Stacyville, Iowa, Queen of Angels Catholic School and Pacelli Catholic Schools in Austin, where she graduated in 1968.
Ruth married Curtis Wangen on Oct. 25, 1969, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lanesboro. They lived in the Lanesboro area, Austin, and Waseca, before settling in the Stewart area in 1977. Their marriage was blessed with three children, John, Dawn, and Eric.
Ruth loved spending time with family and friends. She loved traveling but her favorite destination was home. Ruth took great joy in gift giving - and shopping for those gifts' year around. Ruth enjoyed working in retail and made many friends throughout the years she worked in Hutchinson at JCPenney, Econo Foods and Cashwise.
Ruth passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Unity Campus in Fridley, at the age of 72 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband Curtis; children, John (Maggie), Dawn (Neil) Anderson, Eric (Mary Anne); grandchildren, Madison Anderson, Pandora Anderson, Griffin Anderson, and Finn Wangen; siblings, Carol (Dale) King, Dorothy Fuchsteiner, Joseph (Judy) Krebsbach, Judy Boots, Gary Krebsbach and Mary (Danny) Porter; in-laws, Jimmie Wangen, Bonnie Wangen, Gene (Barb) Wangen, Rhonda (Timmy) Manka, Marcia (Mike) Randall, Lorinda (Paul) Dredske, and Aurora Krebsbach; many nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, John and Madeline (Hommez) Krebsbach; her parents-in-law, James and Irma (Vickerman) Wangen; brothers, Alfred Krebsbach and Richard Krebsbach; brothers-in-law, Joseph Fuchsteiner and Gary Wangen.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.