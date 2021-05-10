May 3, 2021
Ryan Patrick McCormick, 24, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, May 3, in Hutchinson. Funeral services were Saturday, May 8, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Memorials are preferred to Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Brian Nehring and Rev. Steve Olcott officiated. Musician was Brandon Begnaud. Congregational hymns were “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Revelation Song,” “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary casket bearers were The Sigma Nu Chapter of Minnesota State University, Mankato & “Pumpkin Gang” of Hutchinson. Casket bearers were Tim Weller, Cody Hallahan, Joseph McCormick, Colin Gran, Peter Behl, Jacob Behl, and Jackson Hallahan.
Ryan Patrick McCormick was born a smiling baby Nov.23, 1996, and brought that same smile to every new adventure and into everything he did in life. He was baptized as an infant by Pastor Tim Maland at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and was confirmed as a youth by Pastor Jon Lindekugel at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Ryan very quickly began finding things he loved to do, which turned into massive accomplishments. He was a proud blackbelt, an expert videographer, and a remarkable leader of men. He took in the influence of many, and returned his own influence on others tenfold.
Ryan was a bright light in a world that could be cruel, a bright smile in any room that could be dull, and a beacon for those in need of an adventure. For many, he was the best possible person to help you seek adventure in the world around you.
The times when he was happiest was with friends and relatives finding creative ways to make the most out of time spent together, with any unplanned time being an opportunity to do something spontaneous and fun. Ryan’s bright light extended to his fraternity chapter, hundreds of family members, and many other people who were blessed to know and learn from him.
Later in his life, his greatest gift to offer was seeing the best parts of each of those he loved, and making sure to tell them. It was his greatest wish that we embrace those parts as we live our lives, and it will be an intentional goal of ours to do so as we mourn the time we will not get with him, but celebrated the time we got which felt like a lifetime.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Paul James McCormick and Kelly Joan Bestul (McCormick); older brother Joseph Paul McCormick; sisters, Quin Kathleen and Meg Elizabeth McCormick; paternal grandmother Shirley McCormick; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who were his ENTIRE world for all of Ryan’s life.
He joins maternal grandparents John Patrick and Elizabeth Joan Hallahan; infant brother James McCormick; our childhood dog Buddy McCormick; cousins, Daniel Kelly Ryan and Jaxson Carlson; uncles, Terrance John Hallahan and William James Hallahan; and more loved ones across the rainbow bridge.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.