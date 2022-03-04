Feb. 28, 2022
Rylda J. Buske, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Feb.28, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A private family service was held.
Rylda Jean (Nelson) Buske was born on Dec. 23, 1936, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Clarence and Emma (Denison) Nelson. Rylda was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith at the old Methodist Church in downtown Hutchinson. She was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1955. Rylda continued her education at the Gale Institute in Minneapolis. From 1956 to 1958, she lived in Minneapolis and worked in the insurance industry.
A few years of the big city life was enough for Rylda so she returned home to Hutchinson to be with her life-long sweetheart, Duane Buske. They went on their first date on May 15, 1954, and were united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1958, by The Rev. Krause at the Assembly of God Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Kim and Michael. Rylda and Duane resided in Hutchinson and shared 64 years of marriage.
Rylda worked with Duane for over 30 years at Coca-Cola in Hutchinson, doing a variety of jobs: from checking bottles in the warehouse, when they used to bottle here; sampling in grocery stores around the area; to working in the office. She also worked in the concession stand in the Library Square, Tartan Park, and was proud to call herself a “carney” selling Babes Burgers with her sister Carol at the McLeod County Fair, when it was at the old fairgrounds.
Rylda and Duane owned and operated Quality Car Wash on Jefferson Street in Hutchinson. She was also his “backup” taxi driver. Rylda was still transporting customers at the age of 79. She enjoyed meeting new people and helping them. Rylda also provided daycare for her granddaughter, Savannah.
Rylda and Duane participated in league bowling. They enjoyed many snowmobile trips in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Yellowstone. Rylda and Duane also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Nevada, Florida and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake. They were members of the Elks Lodge 2427 in Hutchinson for many years.
During her illness, Rylda was being compassionately cared for at home by Duane these past many months. In her final days, she needed the assistance of Hutchinson Hospital and then Harmony River. Rylda passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 85 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Rylda is survived by her husband Duane Buske of Hutchinson; daughter, Kim (Bruce) Compton of Cokato; son Mike (Lori) Buske of Plymouth; granddaughter Savannah (Travis) Mizuhata of Dassel; five great-grandchildren, Lavinia, Jerusalem, Raphael, Jedidiah, and Constance Mizuhata of Dassel; brothers-in-law, Gail Grove of Prior Lake, Dale (Ruth) Buske of Post Falls, Idaho, Loren (Judy) Buske of Hutchinson, Larry “Porky” (Pat) Buske of Apache Junction, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Judy (Dave) Chirpich of Savage, Charity (Jim) Bitzer of Brainerd. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rylda was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Emma Nelson; sister Carol Grove; parents-in-law, Lewis and Gertrude Buske; brothers-in-law, Leonard Buske and Gordon Huffman; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Buske, Dorothy Buske and Gladys Lewis.
