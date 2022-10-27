Oct. 11, 2022
Sandra Dietz, wife of Robert, 64, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service was Thursday, Oct. 27, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Memorials preferred to Donor's Choice. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Glenn Meyer. Organist was Paul Otte. Congregational hymns were, "How Great Thou Art," "Borning Cry" and On Eagle's Wings."
Sandra Jean Dietz was born on March 23, 1958, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Deloy and Veloris (Muehring) Norgaard. Sandra was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1976.
On Aug. 15, 1981, Sandra was united in marriage to Robert Dietz at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. After their marriage, the couple resided in Hutchinson. They were blessed with two children, Eric and Breanne. Sandra was employed in production for 20+ years at 3M in Hutchinson. Sandra and Robert shared 41 years of marriage.
Sandra was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She volunteered to help serve funeral dinners, Christian school lunches, and various Peace Lutheran events.
Sandra enjoyed cooking and searching for various recipes in magazines and online, her favorite being chow mein hot dish. She loved bargain shopping, going to thrift stores, and especially treasured going to garage sales with her mom. Hanging out with her puppy Gia, gave her special joy. She prided herself for loving all types of music, from Barry Manilow to Hank Williams to her favorite rock band, Queen. She attended many music concerts including Moondance Jam in Walker for 12 years straight. Sandra liked to read and watch TV to fill her free time. She loved being at the cabin watching sunsets, having campfires, fishing for sunfish, and taking boat cruises. Her favorite time of the year was fall to watch the leaves change color. Sandra also loved to decorate the house for the different seasons. She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren.
Sandra passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, in Minneapolis at the age of 64 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert Dietz of Hutchinson; son Eric (Rachel) Dietz of West St. Paul; daughter, Breanne (significant other, Sam Paitich) Dietz of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Atley Dietz and Gretchen Dietz; brother Gary (Rita) Norgaard of Hutchinson; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Deloy and Veloris Norgaard; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Theodore and Regina Dietz; sister-in-law Judy Dietz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.