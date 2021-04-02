March 17, 2021
Sandra J. DeMenge, 80, of Litchfield, passed away Wednesday, March 17, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. No services will be held.
Sandra Jean DeMenge was born March 24, 1940, in Sleepy Eye. She was the daughter of Robert and Verna (Lowinske) Barnes. Sandra was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of Hutchinson High School.
On Feb. 20, 1960, Sandra was united in marriage to Ralph DeMenge. This marriage was blessed with two children, David and Sarah; and two grandchildren, David and Steven. Sandra and Ralph resided in Hutchinson until 1968, when they moved to Coon Rapids. They shared 54 years of marriage until the passing of Ralph Dec. 26, 2014. Sandra then relocated to rural Litchfield.
She enjoyed being at the lake and cooking each person their favorite food or dessert.
Blessed be her memory.
Sandra is survived by her children, David DeMenge of Litchfield and Sarah DeMenge of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; grandchildren, David DeMenge and his wife Kristen of Hutchinson, and Steven DeMenge of Litchfield; great-grandchildren, Daze, Thomas and Aiden; sisters, Phylis Cripps of Hutchinson and Judy Hammond of Blaine; brother Martin Barnes of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Verna Barnes; and husband Ralph DeMenge.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.