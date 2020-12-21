Dec. 15, 2020
Sandra Lee Turbes, 77, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday Dec. 15 in her home. A service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday January 9, at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield. Please follow Covid-19 suggestions and wear a mask and social distance.
Sandi was born Oct. 30, 1943 in Springfield to John and Gert Bakker. She snuck away at 5:00 am to marry Dave Dec. 28, 1963.
Sandi enjoyed quilting, card making, gardening, sudoku puzzles, scrapbooking, feeding the birds and coffee with "the girls" every week. She was also a member of "Tops" and "Red Hats" groups. Sandi was also very active in many church groups donating her time and supplies to make quilts and other comfort items for the needy. Sandi was an amazing cook and homemaker.
Sandi was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She made friends everywhere she went and loved to make people laugh. Her big smile and generous personality will be missed by everyone that was fortunate to be part of her wonderful life.
Sandi is survived by her husband Dave Turbes; her children, Jason and Ambi; and her grandson Leo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Eddie Armstrong.
