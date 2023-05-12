May 6, 2023
Sandra “Sandi” L. Lietz, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away on May 6, 2023, at her home. Funeral service was May 12, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Glenn Meyer and the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were, “Amazing Grace”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, “Just As I Am” and “In the Garden”. Honorary casket bearers were her grandchildren, Ryan Lietz, Abby Lietz, Dylan Lietz, Tyler Lietz, Hope Lietz. Casket bearers were Wayne Vinkemeier, Dale Schumann, George Quast, Matthew Markgraf, Robbie Peterson, Jeff Weckwerth, Paul Otte.
Sandra “Sandi” Lee Lietz was born on Feb. 17, 1946, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Willard and Mildred (Donicht) Bullert. Sandi was baptized as an infant at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Brownton and was a graduate of the Brownton High School Class of 1964.
On Aug. 23, 1963, Sandi was united in marriage to John Lietz at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Richard “Rick”, Krissa, and Jason. Sandi and John resided in Hutchinson. They shared 59 years of marriage.
Sandi sold Home Interiors and Gifts and Tupperware for many years. She then owned and operated Wagon Wheel Antiques in her barn in Hutchinson. Sandi retired in 2015. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
Sandi enjoyed playing cards, reading, and fishing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Sandi passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her home, at the age of 77 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Sandi is survived by her husband, John Lietz of Hutchinson; children, Krissa Lietz of Glenwood, Jason Lietz and his wife, Katie of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Hope Lietz (daughter of Rick), Ryan and Abby Lietz (children of Krissa), Dylan and Tyler Lietz (children of Jason and Katie); sisters, Charlene Havelka and her husband, Gene of Hutchinson, Kathy Maiers of Hutchinson; brother, Ronald Bullert and his wife, Mary of Brownton; many other relatives and friends.
Sandi is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Mildred Bullert; son, Rick Lietz; nephew, Daniel Maiers.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.