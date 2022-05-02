April 23, 2022
Sandra Smith, of Kingston passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on June 4, 2022 at the Kingston Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Sandra was born to Jasper and Jeanette Day on Oct. 5, 1948 in Lebanon New Hampshire. She was the oldest of two girls.
Sandy and John were both very caring and giving people that took a lot of pride and active rolls in the Kingston community and local organizations.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; and husband John Smith.
She is survived by her sister Connie (Chuck) Bowdoin; sister in-law Sheila (Bill) Hornocker; son Gunnar (Kristi) Smith; grandsons, Wyatt and Logan Smith; and great granddaughters, Brielle and Adalyn Smith; as well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, Sandra’s wishes were for donations to be made to the Kingston Veterans park. Checks can be made out to the city of Kingston Veterans Park and mailed to Julie Orn, 72283 CSAH 27 - Dassel, MN 55325.