Feb. 18, 2020
Sandra “Sandy” Stai, 70, of Darwin passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Essentia Health Hospital in Sandstone. Memorial service was Monday, Feb. 24, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment following at Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. John Pasche. Organist was Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Amazing Grace.” Honorary urn bearers were Andy Stai, Jacob Stai, Zachary Stai, Justin Holtberg, Cody Welte, Aiden Stai, Landen Matheny and Mason Welte.
Sandy was born Jan. 17, 1950, in Morris, daughter of Bennett and Marilyn (Thompson) Schaffer. Sandy was baptized as an infant at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Cyrus.
When Sandy was 6 years old, her family moved to Hutchinson. During that time she enjoyed Girl Scouts and babysitting. She also attended Peace Lutheran Church where she was confirmed. Sandy graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1968. After high school, she attended St. Cloud State University then moved to California to further her education.
While in California, Sandy met her first husband, Philip Vann. They were married Nov. 20, 1975, and resided in Hutchinson. They were blessed with a daughter, Andrea. The couple later divorced.
Sandy was employed at 3M in Hutchinson. She completed her schooling during that time and was promoted to an accountant position. While there, she was also an active first responder. Sandy retired from 3M after 33 years of service.
In 1994, Sandy met Steven Stai. They were united in marriage on July 23, 1995. Sandy and Steve began their married life, building the home of their dreams on Lake Manuella in Darwin. They enjoyed spending time together snowmobiling, golfing, vacationing, gardening and going on walks. They also enjoyed their retirement at the lake with friends and their combined family.
Sandy’s family was very important to her. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always available to watch the children at their activities or to take care of them when they were sick.
Sandy enjoyed reading and cooking and she was known for her delicious salads. She was always generous and thoughtful with gifts. She loved to see people happy with the things that she found for them. Sandy loved and cared for everyone and would do all she possibly could to help them at any time. She loved to give hugs and you didn’t leave without hugging Sandy several times.
Blessed be her memory.
Survived by her husband Steven; children, Andrea (Lance) Matheny of Brownton, Steven (Tami) Stai, Jr. of Woodbury, Shawn (Bobbie) Stai of Dassel, Melanie (Todd) Welte of Cokato, Nicholas (Andrea) Stai of Maple Lake; mother Marilyn Schaffer of Hutchinson; brother Barry (Julie) Schaffer of Hutchinson; sisters, Jane (John) Brinkman of Winona, Lorie (Scott) Maurer of Hutchinson; brothers-in-law Dennis (Susan) Stai of Sacred Heart, Michael (Valerie) Stai of Glenwood; sister-in-law Janet Martin of Maple Grove; special friends Mike and Pam Woods of Hutchinson; 22 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her father Bennett Schaffer; nephews, Johnathon Brinkman and Troy Woods; and niece Amy Schaffer.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.