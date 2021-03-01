Feb. 22, 2021
Sandra Ellen Walters, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Feb. 22 at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiated. Organist was Austin Willhite. Congregational hymns were “O God, Our Help in Ages Past”, “My Faith Looks Up To Thee”, and “My Hope is Built on Nothing Less” .
She was born Oct. 19, in Luverne, the daughter of Orvin and Vicky (Harrison) Birkeland. Sandra was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth both at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne. She received her education in Luverne and was a graduate of the Luverne High School Class of 1966.
On July 8, 1967, Sandra was united in marriage to Ronald Walters at Presbyterian Church in Beaver Creek. This marriage was blessed with three sons, Robert, Jason, and Scott. Sandra and Ronald resided in Watertown, South Dakota, and later made their home in Hutchinson in 1968. They shared 53 years of marriage.
Sandra enjoyed caring for children and was a daycare provider for 20 years. Following her daycare business, she was then employed with a cleaning company at 3M in Hutchinson. Sandra was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Hutchinson.
Sandra enjoyed traveling to Mission, Texas, in the winters and going to their cabin in Pillager, in the summer time. She also enjoyed fishing and playing card games, especially Cribbage and Texas Hold’em. She always enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Ronald Walters, of Hutchinson; sons, Robert Walters and his wife Connie, of Dassel, Jason Walters and his wife Michelle, of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Darin (Mercedes) Walters, Jordan Walters, Brady Walters, Nicholas Walters, Jeremy Messner, Jessica Messner, Joshua (Nancy) Gogolakis, Benjamin (Tina) Delong, Caleb Delong, and James Delong; great-grandchildren, Hannah Wendorff, Ryker Wendorff, Zeke Smith, Aiden Delong, Lilly Delong, and Randall Gogolakis; siblings, Ron Birkeland and his wife Cathy, of Hull, Iowa, Stan Birkeland and his wife Colleen, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Kathy Busch and her husband Dave, of Loveland, Colorado, Brian Birkeland of Sabetha, Kansas; step-father Gib Knoblock of Rock Rapids, Iowa; step-siblings, Roland Knoblock, Tim Knoblock, Peg Snyders, Chuck Knoblock, Barb Lesmeister, Paul Knoblock, Phil Knoblock, Lou Knoblock, Kyle Knoblock, Matt Knoblock, and Jenny Stoll; many other relatives and friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father Orvin Birkeland; mother Vicky Knoblock; son Scott Walters; and step-sister Anne Knoblock.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.