Oct. 9, 2021
Scott E. Markgraf, 63, of Stewart, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, at his home in Stewart. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Mahlon Bekedam and Rev. Robert Lehner officiating. Organist will be Bev Wangerin. Eulogist/Obituary by Beverly Steberg. Special music by Sisters By Grace "I Believe" and "Silent Night." Congregational hymns are "Amazing Grace" and "On Eagle's Wings." Honorary casket bearers, Kirsten, Braeden and Eli Albrecht. Casket bearers, Rodney Markgraf, Jonathan Maiers, Mike Hansen, Jason Pierce, Scott Wawrzyniak, John Wangen, Mike Klabunde, Mike Hahn.
Scott Edward Markgraf was born Jan. 19, 1958, in Hutchinson. He was the son of John Edward and Sylvia Mae (Klabunde) Markgraf. Scott was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. He received his education in Stewart and was a graduate with the Stewart High School class of 1976. He then began farming right out of high school, worked in construction for about eight years. Scott later became a maintenance worker for the City of Stewart over the last almost nine years.
Scott was a longtime resident of Stewart and worked as a maintenance supervisor for the city. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart.
Scott, also known by many as "Maddog" enjoyed farming for the Klammer's, Melberg's, and Maiers Farms. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings every Sunday, going snowmobiling, playing buck at every family gathering, and going to the Arlington Raceway with his kids and friends. Scott never missed a sporting event for his kids and was always known as the loudest fan in the crowd. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren; giving them rides in the tractor and teaching them how to shoot BB guns.
Scott passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, at his home in Stewart, at the age of 63 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Scott is survived by his children, Abby Albrecht and her husband Josh, of Hutchinson, Zachary Markgraf and his wife Rachel, of Hutchinson, Emily Markgraf of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kirsten, Braeden & Eli Albrecht; siblings, Lee Markgraf and his wife Gwen, of Stewart, Joyce Markgraf of Stewart; mother Sylvia Markgraf of Stewart; many other relatives and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his father John Markgraf; grandparents, John Sr. and Elizabeth Markgraf, Otto and Minnie Klabunde.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.