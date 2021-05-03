April 28, 2021
Scott J. Schwantes, 60, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, April 28, at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial services were Monday, May 3, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Dave Wollan officiated. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Austin Willhite performing "On Eagle's Wings." Congregational hymn was "This Is My Father's World."
Scott James Schwantes was born May 10, 1960, in Superior, Wisconsin. He was the son of Dale and Nellie (Parrett) Schwantes. Scott was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Marshall and was a graduate of the Marshall High School Class of 1978. Scott furthered his education at the vocational technical school in Alexandria.
On Aug. 8, 1981, Scott was united in marriage to Sharon Baumann in Marshall. This marriage was blessed with two children, Tyler and Traci. Scott and Sharon resided in Alexandria, Cherokee, Iowa, and later moved to Hutchinson in 1984. They shared 39 years of marriage together.
Scott was employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Inc. in Hutchinson for 34 years. He retired in June 2018. Scott was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Scott enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed his yearly fishing trips to Canada with his dad, brother and friends, and his yearly weekend of deer hunting in Wisconsin. Scott cherished the time spent with his family, granddaughter and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Scott is survived by his wife Sharon Schwantes of Hutchinson; children, Tyler Schwantes and his wife Heidi of Bismarck, North Dakota, and Traci Schwantes and her significant other Jared Sims of Estero, Florida; granddaughter Scarlet Schwantes; mother Nellie Schwantes of Marshfield, Wisconsin; siblings, Rick Schwantes and his wife Kathy, of Willmar, Clark Schwantes of Hutchinson, Mary Claeys and her husband Bob, of La Quinta, California, and Terry Schwantes of Waite Park; many other relatives and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his father Dale Schwantes; and grandparents.
