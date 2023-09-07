Shane Eldor Sprenger, 47, (at the time of his passing) formerly of Hutchinson, was registered as a missing person on Nov. 2, 2021. His partial remains were located on Aug. 24, 2022. He passed away near his home in Vida/Blue River, Oregon. A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Oddfellows Park in Hutchinson.
He was born Sept. 23, 1974, in New Ulm, the son of Eldor Jr. Sprenger and Marge Brugman (Kokesch). He attended elementary school in Winthrop, and then moved to Hutchinson, where he received the remainder of his education, graduating from high school in 1993. He furthered his education at Vermillion Community College in Ely, then spent some time in Michigan and Montana before moving to Oregon in 2002.
Shane was a skilled and trusted general building contractor for most of his life. He loved building homes for people and took great pride in his workmanship. He put in many long days doing what he loved. He was eager and excited to start building his own forever home after losing his prior home to a wildfire in 2020.
Shane enjoyed the outdoors from a very early age. He enjoyed everything in nature. He loved fishing and cherished his dog, Gretta. When he was able to take time off from work, he looked forward to coming home to Minnesota to catch up with family and friends.
Blessed be his memory, he will be forever loved and missed.
He is survived by his mother, Marge (Wendell) Brugman of Hutchinson; sisters, Jodi (Brian) Sprenger-Habas of Chaska, Stacy Sprenger of Hopkins, Misty (Ryan) Uecker of Hutchinson, Tiffany (Randy) LeClaire of Marinette, Wisconsin; nieces and nephews, Darin and Brady Walters, Kade Boodry, Sagan and Leo Scarborough, Samantha (Jese) Feltus, Marisa and Kolby Uecker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eldor Jr. Sprenger; grandparents; and other family and loved ones.