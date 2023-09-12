Sept. 6, 2023
Sharen K. Farenbaugh, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Sept. 12, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections: “Fly Like A Bird”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, “Amazing Grace”, “Here I Am, Lord”, “Song Of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art”. Special music (CD): “Hallelujah” by Lucy Thomas and “Angel” by Sarah McLachlan. Eulogist was Kyrra Farenbaugh. Honorary casket bearers were, Everett and Hazel Erickson, Ashby Farenbaugh, Everly Erickson, Avalyn and Brookesten Erickson. Casket bearers were, Tina Erickson, Miranda Farenbaugh, Nigel Erickson, Caleb Erickson, Kyrra Farenbaugh, Tate Farenbaugh.
Sharen Kay Farenbaugh was born on April 1, 1938, in Mankato. She was the daughter of Bryce Sr. and Gertrude (Stefanski) Cassens. Sharen was baptized as an adult in her faith. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1956. In 1958, Sharen ran in the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival’s annual pageant, winning the grand title of “Miss Hutchinson.”
On July 25, 1959, Sharen was united in marriage to Donald Farenbaugh at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Renee and Derek. Sharen and Donny were long time residents of Hutchinson. They shared 47 years of marriage until Donny passed away on Sept. 6, 2006.
Sharen was employed at Peterson Service Center as a bookkeeper. She was also a gambling cashier for many years at American Legion Post 96 and Elks Lodge the in Hutchinson. Sharen was an active member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. She was always very strong in her faith.
Sharen enjoyed helping Donny on the farm, raising pigs. She also loved snowmobiling, horseback riding, and fishing. Sharen especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Sharen passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted, at the age of 85 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Sharen is survived by her daughter, Renee Farenbaugh of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Tina Erikson and her husband, Derek of Hutchinson, Miranda Farenbaugh of Waconia, Nigel Erickson and his wife, Jamie of Hutchinson, Caleb Erickson of Hutchinson; great grandchildren, Everett, Hazel, Kyrra, Tate, Ashby, Everley, Avalyn, Brookesten; siblings, Bryce Cassens of Hutchinson, Kay Falling of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Sharen is preceded in death by her parents, Bryce Sr. and Gertrude Cassens; husband, Donald Farenbaugh; son, Derek Farenbaugh; grandson, Isaak Erickson; sister, Barbara Jean Cassens; sister-in-law, Jeanne Cassens; brother-in-law, Gene Falling; parents-in-law, Jerome and Catherine (Fank) Farenbaugh.
