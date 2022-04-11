Dec. 25, 2021
Sharon Elaine Anderson, 68 of Litchfield died Dec. 25 at Carris Health in Willmar. A memorial gathering will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield with a prayer service at 2:45 p.m. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield.
The daughter of Carl and Dorothy (Buehler) Anderson, she was born April 12, 1953, in Litchfield. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield and graduated from Grove City High School in 1973.
Sharon worked at ProWorks and Swans Cafe in Litchfield. Volunteering at Meeker Memorial Hospital, as well as participating in functions with her church, were important to her.
Sharon was very friendly, bubbly, and she had a great sense of humor. She loved being with people, especially her family, friends, and co-workers, and she adored children. She cared about others and found much happiness in giving gifts. Animals were a soft spot for her, especially horses, dogs, and cats. Sharon’s sense of adventure brought her to many places including Branson, Graceland, Hawaii, and Wyoming just to name a few of her cherished trips. Sharon was a great cook and her specialty was apple pie. She was active in the Litchfield community and could be found wherever there was music and dancing. She really enjoyed attending old time dances in Manannah. Drinking coffee, playing card games and bingo, and going bowling were favorite activities Sharon enjoyed.
Sharon is survived by her sister Janice Clausen of Plymouth; and brother Donald (Kristy) Anderson of Grove City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Dorothy; brother Doug; and brother-in-law Allen.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.