Jan. 22, 2020
Sharon J. Buss, 76, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Hutchinson Health. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Barb Rieger. Musical selections were “You are Mine,” “Shepherd Me O’ God,” “Be Not Afraid,” “Here I Am, Lord,” “Lead Me Lord,” “Song of Farewell” and “Christ the Savior.” Honorary urn bearers were her grandchildren, Nathanial Kempfert, Ashley Chambers and Kellyn Buss and great-grandchildren, Arden and Lennox Kempfert and Pierson Chambers.
Sharon Jean Buss was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Watertown, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Frederick and Regina (Gonsior) Zuehl. Sharon was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her Catholic faith, both at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. She received her education in Lester Prairie and was a graduate with the Lester Prairie High School Class of 1961.
Sharon was blessed with three children, Colleen, Charles and Leslie.
Sharon resided in Hutchinson. Sharon was employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing in the production department. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Sharon enjoyed traveling, crocheting, going out with girlfriends, and her dog Peanut. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Sharon is survived by her children, Colleen Kempfert and her husband, Shane, of Middlebury, Indiana, Chuck Buss of Hutchinson and Leslie Schmidt and her husband, Jason, of Hector; grandchildren, Nathanial Kempfert and his wife Kenzie, Ashley Chambers and her husband Steve and Kellyn Buss; great-grandchildren, Arden and Lennox Kempfert and Pierson Chambers; and many other relatives and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Regina Zuehl.
