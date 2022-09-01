Aug. 27, 2022
Sharon Marie Garland, 77, of Chandler, Arizona passed away on Aug. 27, 2022. Sharon lived her life by Disney's motto, "If you can dream it, you can do it". True to the motto, Sharon lived a magical life. We are planning a family memorial tribute ceremony in Disney later in the fall to prove to the grandkids that Sharon's magic will continue.
Sharon Marie Ford was born on March 3, 1945, in the small town of Wadena, to Beulah and Elwin Ford, and brothers Orville and David whom all preceded her to heaven.
Sharon married Bill Garland on June 11, 1966 and started their family in Litchfield, where Tim and Troy were born, supported, and loved. She was very active in the community, commonly seen at concerts and basketball games (maybe arguing with the referee at times), as well as leading church youth groups, bike trips, and any activity where she could help teach young people to grow into young successful adults.
Sharon also started her long successful private music studio teaching voice, piano, performance, discipline, and life skills to what turned out to be thousands of kids, many of whom have gone on to use their talents professionally. Sharon taught formally in six different towns and traveled the nation allowing her students to perform in public, the most favorite of these was the ultimate showcase of Disney.
Sharon died on Aug. 27, 2022 from Alzheimer's disease with her husband of 56 years always at her side.
She is survived by family who will always love her, husband Bill; children, Tim (Michelle), Troy (Kelli); and grandchildren, Meghan (Cody), Josh (Ariel), Alyssa, Emily (Cameron), Aaron, and Sammi.
In memory of Sharon we ask that any desired donations be made to The Institute for Mental Health Research (www.imhr.org) in her name where we can advance the research of the horrible disease of Alzheimer's. Any cards can be sent to 575 W. Pecos Road #1125, Chandler, AZ 85225.