Sept. 18, 2019
Sharon "Shari" Heuring, 73, of Litchfield died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Philip’s Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park.
Sharon Elizabeth Hurkman, daughter of Theodore and Deloris Hurkman, was born Oct. 5, 1945, in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Gordon Heuring Aug. 19, 1967, at Church of St. Raphael's in Crystal. They spent many happy years together in Cambridge and then Litchfield. Sharon devoted her life to nurturing others. As a young woman, she helped care for her four younger sisters before she married Gordy and raised five boys of her own.
Sharon delighted in making personal connections with everyone she met and shared her passion for natural healing with those around her. She was kind, selfless and never met a stranger. Sharon was very active in the autism community. She spent years traveling to speak at autism conferences with Gordy and her son Brian, allowing her to give hope to younger families, something that brought her great joy. Sharon enjoyed conversation, crafting, volunteering, playing with her grandkids, showing appreciation and giving the gift of relaxation through massage and essential oils.
Sharon touched the lives of many and losing her will leave a large hole in our hearts. We miss her greatly and anxiously await the day we will be together again.
Sharon is survived by her sons, Tom, Troy (Jill), Brian, Philip (Reggie) and Alan (Katie); mother Deloris Hurkman; cherished grandchildren, Ricky, Jordana (Nick) Scherer, Zach (Kendra), Maris and Brock; great-grandchildren, Avery and Crosby Scherer and one Heuring on the way; brother Ted (Cindy) Hurkman; sisters, Cathe (Tom) Yakymi, Mary Gleason, Maureen (Scott) O’Brien and Barb Novak; and many loving relatives and friends.
In death, she is now reunited with her husband and soulmate Gordy; father Theodore; siblings, Dode and Tommy; and brothers-in-law, Skip and Jamie.