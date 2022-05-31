May 16, 2022
Sharon A. LeSuer, 75, of Winsted, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Abner Aguilar.
Sharon Adel LeSuer was born on Jan. 11, 1947, in St. Cloud. She was the daughter of Harold and Jean (Robirds) LeSuer. Sharon was baptized as an infant at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hutchinson, and Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hinsdale, Illinois. She received her education in Rockland, Wisconsin, and was a graduate with the Hyland-Dale Academy class of 1966.
Sharon was a cashier for many years at Hinsdale Hospital in the cafeteria. She retired in 1993. Sharon was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hutchinson.
Sharon enjoyed ceramics, puzzles, reading, and making hook rugs. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Sharon passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted, at the age of 75 years. Blessed be her memory.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Spring (Nabin) Nepals of Detroit, Michigan; brother Hal (Marsha) LeSuer of Renville; several nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Jean LeSuer; brother Jeffrey LeSuer.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.