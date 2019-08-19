Aug. 12, 2019
Sharon Lofstedt, 80, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Aug. 12, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Monday, Aug. 19, at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Matt Troyer and the Rev. Adam Krumrie. Pianist was Bev Krueger. Soloists were the Rev. Adam Krumrie performing “The King Is Coming” and Laurie Goodwater performing “No More Night, No More Pain.” Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)” and “It Is Well With My Soul.” Honorary urn bearers were Jessica Lauer, Rachel Haugen, Nick Haugen, Hunter Lofstedt, Madeline Lofstedt, Cohen Lofstedt, Sawyer Lofstedt and Laden Lofstedt.
Sharon Marie Lofstedt was born Aug. 1, 1939, in Greenbush, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Edmund and Clara (Asleson) Ziska. Sharon was baptized Nov. 24, 1950, at First Lutheran Church in Roseau, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth Nov. 24, 1956, at Moe Lutheran Church in Roseau. She received her education at Roseau High School and was a graduate with the Class of 1957.
On Aug. 3, 1957, Sharon was united in marriage to Robert Lofstedt at Moe Lutheran Church in Roseau. This marriage was blessed with two children, Mary and Michael. Sharon and Robert resided in Roseau. They relocated to Thief River Falls in 1957. In 1960, they moved to St. Paul where they lived until 1975 when they moved to Bemidji. In 1977, Sharon and Robert moved back to Roseau and made their home in Hutchinson in 2001. They shared 62 years of marriage.
Sharon was employed at Roseau Times-Region and later worked as a computer operator at Roseau Electric Cooperative for 22 years.
Sharon was a former member of Roseau Free Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and directed the Sunday school Christmas program, Ladies Aid, and worked as a hospice volunteer. She attended CrossPoint Church, where she was active with Young At Heart. She was a volunteer at the Hutchinson Health Auxiliary for many years.
Sharon enjoyed arts and crafts, card making, crocheting, quilting, reading the Bible, books, puzzles and car trips.
Blessed be her memory.
Sharon is survived by her husband Robert Lofstedt of Hutchinson; daughter Mary Haugen and her husband, Brett, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Jessica Lauer and her husband Tyler, Rachel Haugen, Nick Haugen, Hunter Lofstedt, Madeline Lofstedt, Cohen Lofstedt, Sawyer Lofstedt and Laden Lofstedt; siblings, Leonard Ziska and his wife, Ellen, of Seattle, Washington, Shirley Brawders of Roseau, Linda Johnson of Roseau, Wayne Ziska and his wife, Monica, of Roseau and Jerome Ziska and his wife, Jodi, of Roseau; and many other relatives and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Clara Ziska; son Michael Lofstedt; niece Shelly Dokken; nephew Brian Lunde; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Johnson, Darrel Brawders.
