May 7, 2022
Sharon L. Piepenburg, 78 of Litchfield, died on Saturday May 7, 2022 at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be held at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield.
Sharon Louise Piepenburg, the daughter of Oliver and Mildred (Smith) Piepenburg was born on Sept. 28, 1943 in Litchfield. She was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. She graduated from Litchfield High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Velspar Paint in Minneapolis and as a teachers aide at Lake Ripley Elementary before she became the long time bookkeeper for the City of Litchfield. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Sharon went on many RV trips with her parents as a third driver and had a fun sense of humor. She enjoyed her dogs, bowling, reading, crocheting, cross-stitch, coloring and visiting with friends.
She is survived by her nieces, Kimberley (Anthony) Hausladen of Lester Prairie, Jennifer (Chad) Lottman of Ellsworth, Wisconsin; great nieces and nephews, Hunter Piepenburg, Paige Hausladen, Logan Lottman, and Nathaniel Hausladen; sister Pamela Piepenburg of Litchfield; sister-in-law Mona Piepenburg of Litchfield; and good friend Arlene Groskreutz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Mildred; and brother Curtis.
