In the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, God called home Shawn Alan Bryant, 50, while surrounded by family and loved ones. A warrior of lung cancer for seven years, he had suffered well and is now resting well. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at City Curch, 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, Wisconsin with the Rev. Tom Flaherty presiding with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Shawn was born March 28, 1972, in Litchfield, the son of Leonard and Judith (Wendorff) Bryant. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1990 and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW-Eau Claire. Shawn was united in marriage to Carrie (Perr) on Sept. 6, 1997, in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Shawn worked as a project manager for WPS for 20 years and he was a member of City Church.
He was a lifelong Vikings fan and enjoyed photography. Shawn loved fishing, camping (especially at Yogi Bear Resort in Warrens), kayaking, hiking, metal detecting and Pokémon hunting. He cherished family vacations and his favorite being their trip to Sanibel Island in Florida.
Shawn is survived by his wife of 25 years, Carrie; children, Emma, Jax and Lexa; parents, Leonard and Judith; sister, Stacey (Paul) Lockhart and their children, Brandon and Cody; sister in-law, Kristine (Curtis) Barnett and their son, Ross; mother-in-law, Bonnie Perr; brother in-law, Jason (Michelle) Perr; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Helen Wendorff and Harold and Myrtle Wheeler; uncles, William Bryant, Edward Briant and James Wendorff; aunts, Elizabeth Gunter and Arlene Oestreich; father-in-law, Robert Perr; and brother in-law, Anthony Perr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Shawn’s name to City Church in Wisconsin. The family wishes to thank the staff at SSM Health Hospice for their compassionate care.
John 14:6 – I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.
