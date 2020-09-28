Sept. 23, 2020
Shawn P. Shoettmer, 51, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service was Sunday, Sept. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Dave Wollan officiated. Special music was “I Can Only Imagine”, “I’ll See You Again” and “On Eagle’s Wings”. Urn bearers were Tom Beckman, Brandon Begnaud, Bryan Betker, Raquel Bushman, Melissa Erlandson, and Kenny Reinke.
Shawn Patrick Schoettmer was born Nov.5, 1968, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Gerald and Lowette (Satterlee) Schoettmer. Shawn was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1987. Shawn continued his education at St. Cloud Technical College achieving an Associate’s Degree.
May 2, 1992, Shawn was united in marriage to his high school sweet heart, Laura Hillmann at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. This marriage was blessed with two children, Joshua and Lucas. Shawn and Laura lived in Duluth, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Dubuque, Iowa, before settling on Hutchinson, in 1996, as the place they would live and raise their boys. They shared 24 years of marriage until the passing of Laura July 5, 2016.
Shawn was employed at Kwik Trip, Target, and Shoe Sensation. He was a member of Gopher Campfire Conservation Club.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing, and woodworking.
Shawn passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, due to stroke complications, at the age of 51 years. Blessed be his memory.
Shawn is survived by his children, Joshua Schoettmer and Lucas Schoettmer of Hutchinson; special familyfriend Codie Arneson of Hutchinson; sister Lisa Noye and her husband James, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shawn was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Lowette Schoettmer; wife Laura Schoettmer.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.