July 28, 2022
Sheila Ruth Daak, 71, passed away on July 28, 2022 in Crystal River, Florida.
Sheila was born on Sept. 3, 1950 in Columbia, Missouri. She grew up in Kailua, Hawaii, graduating from Kailu High School in 1968. She went onto receive a Bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri and a Master's of business administration from Arizona State University.
On Sept. 3, 1976 she was united in marriage to Dale Arnold Daak. In 1980, they adopted three children from South Korea. They began their journey as a family in Minnesota but moved to Southern California soon after; where they spent almost a decade enjoying the sunshine and beaches. Over the next three decades, she and her husband made their way towards the eastern seaboard, finally settling in Orange Park, Florida. Together they shared 45 years of marriage. Sheila was a great sales person beginning her career with Dow Chemical. She won numerous awards for her sales skills while with Dupont, Siemens, and Dade Behring. Her final career was as a real estate broker, working along side her husband at their own company, Realtysense. In her later years, she also taught part-time as a substitute teacher for the Orange County School District.
Sheila's interests, both professionally and personally, revolved around making connections with people; her passion was always helping others.
Above all, Sheila found the greatest joy in traveling the world with her beloved husband. Together, they stepped foot on five continents, visited over a dozen countries, and sailed on more than 30 cruises. When not exploring new destinations, Sheila enjoyed reading books, going to plays and concerts, tending to her humongous collection of plants, and taking care of her two Yorkshire Terrier dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Daak; her children, Candice, Michael and Jeremy Daak; her brother, Steven Fountain, and his partner Laurie Rebers; her sister, Heidi Yee, and her husband, David and daughter Mackenzie; four grandchildren, Jeremiah, Phoenix, Aurora, and Trenton Daak; sister in-law, Beverly Schmidt; brother in-law, Wesley Daak and his wife, Shirley; sister in-law, Judy Suess and her husband, Larry; nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces; great and great-great nephews; her best friend, Vicki Nixon and her husband, Greg; and many other relatives and friends.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Martha (Bowman) Fountain; father in-law and mother in-law, Arnold and Mildred (Haag) Daak; daughter in-law, Crystal Daak; brother in-law, Milan Schmidt; aunt Ruth Bowman; niece Kimberly Schmidt; nephew, Michael Schmidt; great nephew, Nicholas Schmidt; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many other relatives and friends.
Blessed be her memory.