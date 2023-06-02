May 28, 2023
Sheldon Alex Nies, 82, husband of Jean, of Hutchinson passed away May 28, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery (Fort Ripley Cemetery) in Little Falls. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Music selections were “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Be Not Afraid,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Amazing Grace,” “I Am The Bread Of Life,” “I Will Raise Him Up,” “Song Of Farewell” and “When The Saints Go Marching In.” Urn bearer was Nicholas Mix.
He was born March 26, 1941, in Litchfield, the son of Alex and Julia (Horwath) Nies. Sheldon was baptized as an infant at St. Philip Catholic Church in Litchfield, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at The Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Richmond. He received his education in Cold Spring and was a graduate of the Cold Spring High School class of 1960.
Sheldon served his country in the United States Naval Reserves from Oct. 27, 1958, until June 27, 1960. He entered active military service on June 28, 1960. Sheldon received an honorable discharge from the Navy on June 29, 1962, and achieved the rank of seaman.
On June 11, 1960, he was united in marriage to Jean Weber at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. This marriage was blessed with four children, Christopher, Pamela, Charles, and Jeffrey. Sheldon and Jean made their home in Hutchinson in August 1962. They shared 62 years of marriage.
Sheldon was employed as a supervisor at 3M for 35 years before retiring on Jan. 1, 1997. He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Sheldon was also a member of the VFW Post 906, American Legion Post 96, Elks Lodge 2427, Gopher Campfire Conservation Club, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Deer Hunters Association, and the Brownton Rod and Gun Club.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed woodworking and being active in his community. Sheldon served as a volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver for 21 years, McLeod County commissioner for 22 years, and was president of the Highway 7 & Highway 15 Coalition, and the Regional Rail Authority. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. His love of life and spirit of adventure shaped his every interaction as he greeted all with warmth and sought every opportunity to celebrate life’s many blessings.
Blessed be his memory.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Nies of Hutchinson; children, Christopher Nies of Grand Marias, Pamela O’Brien and her husband, Thomas of Columbia, Missouri, Charles Nies and his wife, Emily of Merced, California, Jeffrey Nies and his wife, Michelle of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Roxy Pridgen, Nicholas Mix (Jamie Risner), True Nies, Solstice Nies, Drew O’Brien, Daniel O’Brien, Abbie O’Brien, Alex Nies, Thomas Nies, Julia Nies, Renee Nies; great-grandchildren, Braelynn Pridgen, Miles Pridgen; siblings, Fred Haffley and his wife, Diana of Hutchinson, Robert Haffley and his wife, Nita of Richmond, Ralph Haffley of Lexington, Kentucky, Steve Haffley and his wife, Terri of Greenville, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Nancy Nies of Osceola, Wisconsin, Bonnie Nies of Sartell; brother-in-law, Ronald Silbernick of Richmond; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex Nies and Julia Virnig; stepfathers, Ralph Haffley, Joe Virnig; brothers, Joseph Nies, Michael Haffley, Royce Nies, Nick Haffley; sister, Barbara Silbernick; sister-in-law, Jean Haffley.
Arrangements were by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.