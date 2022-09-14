Sept. 4, 2022
Sherri Ellen Burich, 62, of North Port, Florida, went into the arms of the Lord on Sunday Sept. 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at The Cobblestone Hotel in Hutchinson.
Sherri was born on July 14, 1960, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Charles (Lawrence) and Aleene Oelker.
She moved to Hutchinson, with her mother and brother, Shawn Oelker in 1973. She attended Hutchinson High School and graduated with a GED in 1978.
Sherri met her knight in shining armor, Ronald Burich, during her junior year of high school. They had their first date in October of 1977, and were united in marriage in April, 1979. They welcomed two children, Jesse and Rachel. They were also blessed with four beautiful grandchildren.
Sherri graduated with honors from Graceland University with a bachelor's degree in nursing in 1994. She worked as an RN for 25 years. She truly enjoyed hard work and helping others.
She had an incredible love for animals and went on to assist in what she found as her passion of animal rescue for many years after retiring. Sherri loved to travel and absolutely loved the ocean.
The high school sweethearts followed their dream of living near the ocean and made the move after finding their dream home in North Port, Florida in Sept. of 2021. Sherri passed just a short year later.
Blessed be her memory.
She was survived by her husband Ronald Burich; her brother Bill (Mary) Cornelia; her son Jesse (Jennifer) Burich; her daughter Rachel (Jon) Kroells; her best friend Jeff Martens; and four grandchildren Ellie, Isaac, Emma and Alivia.
Preceded in death by her mother Aleene Oelker; her brothers, Robert Cornelia and Shawn Oelker.