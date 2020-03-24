March 20, 2020
Sherron L. Reilly, 75, of Litchfield died Friday, March 20, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Services will be held at a later date.
Sherron Lee Reilly, the daughter of Ross and Patricia (Jet) Shockley, was born May 8, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri. She grew up in Kansas City and Corpus Christi before her family moved to Edina. She graduated from Edina High School. Following high school, she enlisted in the Navy and served from 1964 until 1965. On April 3, 1965, she was married to Everett Reilly, Jr at the Bainbridge Maryland Naval Chapel. Sherron worked as a retail manager for clothing stores. They moved to Litchfield in 1992. She was a member of the Navy Club, Red Hat Society, MN MG T Register, and book club. She served on the City Council and School Board. Sherron enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and having coffee. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to the national parks, Yellowstone and Alaska. Sherron collected moose and a had a room in her home devoted to her collection. She loved her three dogs.
She is survived by her children, Everett Reilly, III (and Cheryl) of Dallas, Catherine Kayser (and David) of Washington DC; grandchildren, Jessica Vaughn (and Wyatt), Abby Two Bulls (and Clint), and Everett Reilly, IV. She is also survived by her siblings, Mike (Judy) Shockley of Victoria, Texas, Brian Shockley of Corpus Christi, Texas, Mark Shockley of Fort Worth, Texas, Gail Horner of Bloomington, Susan (and Bill) Fleeman of Corpus Christi, and Victoria Stockton of Goliad, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Everett Reilly Jr.
