June 20, 2020
Sheryl “Dolly” Johnson, 63, of Holdingford, died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private family funeral service will be in Litchfield.
Sheryl Mardette Johnson, the daughter of Marcellus and Sophia (Rathbun) Egge was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Hutchinson. She graduated from Cosmos High School in 1974. She married Blake Johnson and together they had three children, Alisha, Luke and Dylan. Dolly worked at the Blue Moon, Nystrom’s and 3M. She enjoyed a variety of travel adventures, including many sun-filled trips to Florida where she logged many miles walking on the beach. She was a fantastic cook and a gifted hostess. In 1997, she moved to the St. Cloud area. Dolly enjoyed shopping and had a special knack for finding the perfect gifts for her loved ones. She cherished opportunities to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Dolly belonged to a weekly Bible study where she greatly valued the fellowship and prayer time.
She is survived by her children, Alisha (Glenn) Kaping of Litchfield, Luke (Kristen) Johnson of Litchfield, and Dylan Johnson (and fiancée Crystal Joos) of New Ulm; grandchildren Ezra, Afton, Vail, Raina, Myles, Madelyn and Maxwell; siblings, Ron Egge and Bev Jenkins; and longtime friend Deb Seri.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marcellus and Sophia; brother Steve Egge; and brother-in-law Dennis Jenkins.
