July 25, 2020
Shirley Anderson, 92, of Litchfield died Saturday, July 25, at Harrison Bay Senior Living of natural causes. Shirley’s family and friends look forward to a celebration of her life at a future date. All cards can be sent to her home address.
She was a highly respected business woman and antique dealer. Wife of Kermit C. Anderson, she will be remembered for her firm hand and honest comments. Her children — Jackie, Jo, Victoria and Erick — also remember her many lifelong qualities: hard working, intelligent, avid reader, kind, and loyal friend. She was a champion of women’s rights and good mentor to other working women. She had a quick wit, a good sense of humor, and loved to travel. She was very proud of her family and her business achievement of reaching a million dollars in Cozy Cab sales, as sales manager for Custom Products in Litchfield. During her retirement career, as an antique dealer, she loved to bargain and was always on the lookout for the winning treasure. In her leisure time she enjoyed an occasional casino outing and was a lottery enthusiast.