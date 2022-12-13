Dec. 12, 2022
Shirley Bradford, 90, of Buffalo Lake, died on Monday, Dec. 12. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector with the Rev. Amy Karlson officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in rural Buffalo Lake. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. at the church on Monday.
Shirley Mae Bradford was born May 14, 1932, in Granite Falls to Bernard “Ben” and Mary (Schulke) Tebben. She graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1949 at age 17. She furthered her education at Mankato State College where she earned a degree in elementary education. Shirley had an impact on many people throughout her 30-plus years of teaching first grade, most of which was at Hector Elementary School.
On June 18, 1955, Shirley was united in marriage to William Frank Bradford at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. They had met while roller skating at the old town hall in Stewart, where Shirley was teaching first grade. They were blessed with three children, and were life-long members of First Lutheran Church in Hector. Shirley was an active and dedicated member of her church. Her regular bible study ladies were very special to her and she enjoyed being able to host them at her home.
Shirley and Bill enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They loved traveling together especially their trips to the North Shore on Lake Superior, Branson, and eagle watching on the Mississippi River. Shirley also liked going to flea markets and shopping, where she found unique items to add to her collections. They loved special memories including 50 straight years of pinochle night with neighborhood friends and later with her children. Attending local sports games and watching the Minnesota sports teams were some of their favorite pastimes. Shirley often utilized her prominent “teacher” voice to cheer on those she was watching.
Shirley had a generous and kind heart; a great love of hers included giving to others. She gave of her time and talents freely. Whether it was the gift of teaching, baked goods, or prayers, nothing brought her more joy than making those she cared about feel loved.
Her favorite time of the year was Christmas; the lights, music, decorations, and family traditions filled her heart with happiness. She made the holidays special for her children and then her grandchildren by hosting all of the gatherings at her house, making the family’s favorite meals, and hand picking presents for everyone. Her love of this season made it a special time to be called home to celebrate this year with Jesus and her loved ones in Heaven.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Laurie (Ken) Hubin; and twin sons, Tim (Kathy) and Tom; grandchildren, Ben (Nikki) Bradford, Katie Hubin Holmgren, Nathan (Clista) Bradford, Nick Hubin, Kalli (Mike) Huehn, and Amy (Jesse) Meyer; and 13 great-grandchildren, Charles, August, and Logan; Oliver and Ava; Walker and Colton; Catherine, John, Laura, William, and Hannah; and baby Meyer on the way; sister Carol (Russ) Pilegaard; and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2016; parents, Ben and Mary; sister Betty; and brother Bobby.
Blessed Be Her Memory
Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia. A live stream of her service will be available through the church’s Facebook page at the link found on our funeral home website.