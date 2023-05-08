Shirley Arlene Lois Peterson Brooks, 92, passed away on April 26, 2023, while living at The Moments of Lakeville. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. May 22, at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield with the Rev. Gordon Pennertz officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Internment at Litchfield Cemetery.
Shirley was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Nov. 26, 1930. After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Brooks, on Jan. 28, 1951. Dick and Shirley retired to Lake Stella permanently in 1991 after living in St. Louis Park.
She was a voracious reader, listing well over 1,800 books by title, always looking to read the newest book. In addition to her love of books, Shirley volunteered at the Meeker County Hospital gift shop and was an active member at Litchfield’s First Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed knitting, quilting, gardening, exercising and travel. Always the eternal optimist, her determined spirit was accepting, welcoming, and warm.
She will be laid to rest on Monday, May 22, in Litchfield.
She is survived by her sister, Beverly Brewer; daughters, Jane (Daniel) Dornfeld, Emily Brooks, Carol Chase; grandchildren, Kara (Darin) Duphorn, Leah Peterson, John (Mikaela) Dornfeld, Karen Weaver, Jacob Anderson, and Anna (Robert) Cariad-Barrett; along with seven great grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Frances Peterson; husband, Richard Brooks; sisters, Doris Graham, Elaine Stacy, Marian Brooks; and son-in-law Charles Chase.
Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield.