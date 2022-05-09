May 4, 2022
Shirley Irene (Curtiss) (George) DeBoer, 96 of Litchfield, died May 4 in Litchfield. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Litchfield United Methodist Church. Vsitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
She was born Sept. 14, 1925, in Atwater to Homer and Ruth (Helpenstine) Curtiss. She was baptized and confirmed at Harrison Presbyterian Church in Atwater. She attended the first eight grades at District 50 Country School north of Atwater. She attended Atwater High School, graduating in 1943 as salutatorian of her class. On Dec. 26, 1943, Shirley married Donald George and three children were born of this union, Steve, Debra, and Diane. They were married for 35 years when Donald died on March 1, 1979. On Feb. 18, 1988, Shirley married Roger DeBoer and he died on Jan. 10, 1995.
Shirley worked for the federal government in the Selective Service System for 25 years, retiring in 1976. She loved being active and served her community well through volunteerism with various community organizations including the American Legion Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary, Litchfield Lioness Club, and Order of the Eastern Star. Additionally, she was a charter member of the Litchfield Chapter of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) and belonged to Business and Professional Women’s organization. Since 1947, Shirley was a member of Litchfield United Methodist Church where she also belonged to Litchfield United Methodist Women. She served on various and many committees in these organizations including serving as president of many of them.
Shirley was an avid reader, loved playing cards including bridge and 500, and board games. She traveled the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Great Britain. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a strong faith and love for God.
Mourners include her three children, Steven (Sharon) George, Debra (Allen) Gilbertson, and Diane (Steve) Rivard; three grandchildren, Brent (Kristi) George, Jesse (Amy) Gilbertson, and Brandy (Eric) Grieger; nine great-grandchildren, Makenna and Luke George, Thatcher and Oliver Gilbertson, Sydney, Cullen, and Leo Huff, and Teagan and Brynn Grieger; five godchildren, Vicki Johnson, Jerry Curtiss, Sheila Larsen, and Jim and Jack George, one sister Judy Silge; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Ruth; husband, Donald George; husband, Roger DeBoer; son Shawn; ward and nephew Jack Curtiss; brothers, Wallace, Howard, Arlin, and Sheldon Curtiss; and sisters, Eileen Olson and Marlene Radunz.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Litchfield United Methodist Church in memory of Shirley.
