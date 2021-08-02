March 19, 2020
Shirley E. Kisling, 90, of Sartell, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiating. Special music is "The Lord's Prayer." Congregational hymns are "How Great Thou Art" and "Until We Meet Again."
Shirley Eileen Kisling was born March 16, 1930, in Spooner, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Carl and Lettie (Stuart) Peterson. Shirley was baptized as an infant May 24, 1931, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth April 2, 1944, both at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1948.
On Sept. 12, 1970, Shirley was united in marriage to Charles Kisling at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Shirley and Charles resided in Hutchinson and shared 44 years of marriage until Charles passed away Dec. 8, 2014.
Shirley was employed as a full-time bookkeeper at Dobratz, H. A. Sons Furniture in Hutchinson. She went to part-time in 1976 and later retired.
She was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and was intrigued in conversations about faith.
Shirley enjoyed traveling, gardening and decorating. She enjoyed beautiful things and during her last few years loved coloring. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy and she cherished the time spent with them.
Shirley became a resident at Country Manor Campus in Sartell in May 2017 to move closer to family. Blessed be her memory.
Shirley was survived by her children, Cherri Gans (passed away November 2020) and her husband Robert, of Sartell, Michael Kisling of Springfield, Illinois, Gary Kisling and his wife Kama, of Witchita, Kansas, and Neal Kisling and his wife Terri, of Richland, Missouri; grandchildren, Kelli (Dan) Pederson, Nicholas (Molly) Kisling, Megan Kisling, Erica (Brad) York, Erin (Shane) James, Ryan (Sarah) Kisling, Kyle (Megan) Kisling, Sally Ann (Jimmie) Nelson, and Kevin Kisling; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kennedy, Bella, Liam, Avery, Brynn, Jase, Beckett, Philomena, John, Natalie, Manny, Damien, Faith, Angelina, Aaron, Sophia, Grayson, Shay, Emma and Sloane; sister-in-law Audrey Peterson of Litchfield; many other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Lettie Peterson; husband Charles Kisling; and brother Darrel Peterson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.