March 19, 2020
Shirley E. Kisling, 90, of Sartell, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, March 19, at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Due to the current health crisis, a private family service was Tuesday, March 24, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. A celebration of life for Shirley will be held at a later date. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiated. Organist was Sharon Barton. Soloist was Will Holt performing “The Lord’s Prayer.” Casket bearers were Shirley’s family.
Shirley Eileen Kisling was born March 16, 1930, in Spooner, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Carl and Lettie (Stuart) Peterson. Shirley was baptized as an infant on May 24, 1931, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on April 2, 1944, both at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1948.
On Sept. 12, 1970, Shirley was united in marriage to Charles Kisling at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Shirley and Charles resided in Hutchinson and shared 44 years of marriage until Charles passed away Dec. 8, 2014.
Shirley was employed as a full-time bookkeeper at Dobratz, H. A. Sons Furniture in Hutchinson. She went to part-time in 1976 and later retired.
She was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and was intrigued in conversations about faith.
Shirley enjoyed traveling, gardening and decorating. She enjoyed beautiful things and during her last few years loved coloring. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy and she cherished the time spent with them.
Shirley became a resident at Country Manor Campus in Sartell in May 2017 to move closer to family.
Blessed be her memory.
Shirley is survived by her children, Cherri Gans and her husband, Robert, of Sartell, Michael Kisling of Springfield, Illinois, Gary Kisling and his wife, Kama, of Witchita, Kansas, Neal Kisling and his wife, Terri, of Richland, Missouri; grandchildren, Kelli (Dan) Pederson, Nicholas (Molly) Kisling, Megan Kisling, Erica (Brad) York, Erin (Shane) James, Ryan (Sarah) Kisling, Kyle (Megan) Kisling, Sally Ann (Jimmie) Nelson, and Kevin Kisling; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kennedy, Bella, Liam, Avery, Brynn, Jase, Beckett, Philomena, John, Natalie, Manny, Damien, Faith, Angelina, Aaron, Sophia, Grayson, Shay, Emma, and Sloane; sister-in-law Audrey Peterson of Litchfield, and many other relatives and friends
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Lettie Peterson, husband Charles Kisling and brother Darrel Peterson.
