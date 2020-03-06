March 1, 2020
Shirley Mae Erickson, 89, of Litchfield, passed away March 1st, 2020 and went to her heavenly home. Please join us to celebrate her life at 2 p.m., April 13th at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church and lunch will be served following the service.
Shirley was born on March 12th, 1930, in Stockholm, Minnesota, to Rudolph and Myrtle Lindstrom. She graduated from Grove City High School. Her music talent was evident early as she played piano and organ for church services, weddings and funerals in the community while in high school. After high school, she attended the MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis. Shirley continued to share her musical talents, skills and joy with students, church, family and community throughout her life.
She is survived by daughters, Laurie (John) McGroarty and Mary (Chris) Roughen, son-in-law Bill (Pam) Feldman; brother Charles (JoAnn) Lindstrom; grandchildren, Monica (Nana) Koffi, Carrie (Tony) Ledermann, Kristin (Matt) Marsh, Colleen (Richard) Seifert Smith, Sara (James) Lunde, Brad Feldman and Erin (Tom) Sanders; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband Vincent; sister Joyce Slinden; son Peter Erickson; daughter Deborah Feldman.