Oct. 3, 2019
Shirley Edna (Bentz) Gehlen, 74, of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Cokato, passed away in her home in Yuma, Arizona Oct. 3, and will be missed dearly. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Officiating will be the Rev. Anthony Stubeda.
Shirley Edna (Bentz) Gehlen was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Green Isle Township, Sibley County, and grew up on a farm in Lester Prairie. One of her most cherished memories was growing up with her brothers and sisters.
She was baptized as a Catholic June 8, 1964, at St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Glencoe. Shirley had a strong faith in her religion and in God, whom she resides with now in heaven.
Shirley was a waitress at the Bus Depot in Glencoe where she met Richard and fell in love. On June 11, 1964, she was united in holy marriage to Richard Gehlen at St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Glencoe. They enjoyed 55 wonderful years together and were blessed with four children. Her proudest accomplishment was her marriage and her children.
Shirley was a hard worker and retired from 3M after 28 years of service.
She loved the outdoors, fishing, snowmobiling, gardening and her swing at the lake. She was a fantastic cook who also loved baking and canning. She was also an avid Vikings fan. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she often accompanied Santa as Mrs. Claus. Shirley was loved and admired by many. She had a great circle of friends and a loving close-knit family on both sides she visited often.
Shirley was a strong woman who lived with back pain for many years. She never complained about her pain and always had a smile on her face. Her strength was admired by many.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband Richard Gehlen of Yuma, Arizona; her adoring children, Donna (Lane) Schlecht of Hutchinson, Kelli Meyer (friend Matt Banas) of Carolina Beach, North Carolina, Rita (Dale) Weber of Glencoe and Richard (Erin) Gehlen, Jr. of Rice; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one on her way; three sisters; two brothers; 20 brothers and sisters-in-law; and many other relatives.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Edna Bentz; granddaughter Lindsey Compart; grandson Raymond Peter Tersteeg III; brothers, Ronnie Bentz, Ted Bentz, Harlan Bentz and Delmer Bentz; sisters, Marlene Schuette and Marlane Venske; father-in-law Richard Gehlen; mothers-in-law, Pauline Gehlen and Noreen Gehlen; and seven brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.