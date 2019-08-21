Aug. 13, 2019
Shirley Marilyn Hanson, 84, formerly of Litchfield, passed away Aug. 13, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Service will be at10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Cremains will be interred at Lake Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield.
Shirley Marilyn Hanson, daughter of Granville and Esther (Turck) Risch, was born March 27, 1935 in Greenleaf Township, Meeker County, Minnesota. She was baptized April 4, 1935 and confirmed June 12, 1949 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
She attended rural District 94 School through 8th grade and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1951.
On August 11, 1956, Shirley was united in marriage to Merle Hanson, also of Litchfield. They lived in Litchfield until 1960 when they moved to Des Moines, Iowa. In 1963, when Merle returned to active duty in the U.S. Army, the family moved to Columbus, Georgia and then Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. For the next 16 years the Hansons resided in many places, to include Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Indianapolis, Indiana, Mannheim, Germany, Hamilton Air Force Base, California, Frankfurt, Germany and Nuernberg, Germany. Shirley and the children spent 1965-1966 and 1968-1969 in Litchfield, while Merle served in Vietnam. Upon Merle's retirement, they returned to Litchfield in 1979 where they lived until 1985, moving again to San Diego, California, where they resided until 1991 when they relocated to Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Shirley was the ultimate army officer's wife, embracing responsibilities given her by Merle's army positions with enthusiasm and dedication, especially her volunteer job of leading the Adjutant Generals Officers Wives social functions at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis. She did everything she could to help further her husband's career. Shirley thoroughly enjoyed living in Germany where she spent considerable time studying the language and culture. She also served as chairman of Red Cross volunteers while living in Mannheim and was active with the Officers Wives Club and Scouting. In her later years, she volunteered at Mission Medical Clinic in Colorado Springs and enjoyed playing bridge. Daily, she would walk for three miles, compulsively picking up trash in an attempt to keep the neighborhood neat.
Survivors include her husband Merle Hanson; three children, Mickey (Douglas Speck) of Danville, California, Rick (Sharon) of Echo and Kelley (Jon Blumberg) of Tampa, Florida; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Cherylynn (Jim Anderson) of Palmer, Arkansas; and brother Jon (Sharon) of Glencoe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and stepfather Elmer Wieker.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Greater Litchfield Opera House Association Inc, P.O. Box 228, Litchfield, Minnesota 55355.
Online condolences may be directed to ShrineofRemembrance.com