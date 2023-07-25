July 24, 2023
Shirley A. Kirchoff, 88, of Stewart passed away Monday, July 24, at Harmony Senior Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with the Rev. Mahlon Bekedam officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart.
Shirley Ann Perschau was born May 13, 1935 in Glencoe, to Otto and Annie (Longhenry) Perschau. She was baptized May 26, 1935 by the Rev. E. Kolbe at the First Lutheran Church in Glencoe and was confirmed at the Church of Peace by the Rev. Robert Happel in 1948. Shirley‘s first job as a teen was working as a roller skating waitress at Lindy’s Drive-In in Glencoe. She graduated from Glencoe Public High School in 1953. After high school she was united in marriage to Loren Virgil Kirchoff on May 1, 1954 at the Church of Peace in Glencoe. After marriage the couple moved to Stewart in 1957 where they would raise their family together. She worked for 3M in Hutchinson from 1953-1993 (40 years) when she retired. Shirley was young-at-heart, fun-loving and had a great sense of humor. She was also a wonderful cook; she made the best pot-roast, BBQ ribs and rhubarb desserts. She enjoyed traveling to places like, London, England; Grand Cayman Island; Disney World, Florida; Las Vegas; North Carolina and Niagara Falls, she was also a chaperone for the Stewart class of 1975 trip to Washington D.C. Shirley also enjoyed Winnebago camping with Orville and spending time around the campfire especially with her friends. She enjoyed participating in church, club, and community events. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and the Stewart Lions Club. Shirley above all else was a devoted wife, kind and loving mother and grandmother who was always there when family was in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Blessed be her memory.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Cyndi (Leo) Windschitl; sons, Dan Kirchoff, Mitch (Becky) Kirchoff, Jerrod (Erin) Kirchoff; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; special friend, Orville Trettin; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren Kirchoff; sister, Alice (Chester) Schlueter; brothers, Lester (Ginny) Perschau and Elmer (Elma) Perschau.
To leave an online condolence for her family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: www.mvfh.org